Tulsa Commemorates Massacre That Devastated Black Community 100 Years Ago

Monday marks 100 years since a white mob descended on the all-Black neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. They burned that neighborhood, known as “Black Wall Street,” to the ground, leaving more than 100 dead and many more injured.

We speak to Nehemiah Frank, founder and editor-in-chief of the Black Wall Street Times. Frank is a descendant of the historic Greenwood community.

