Unhoused People — And Some Developers — See Advantages In California's Project Homekey

One tool to help with the homelessness crisis in California is gaining traction.

Project Homekey buys up old motels and hotels and turns them into long-term housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Unhouse people have already begun moving into the first projects. And service providers and low-income property developers see advantages in the program.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Saul Gonzalez, co-host of KQED’s “The California Report.”

