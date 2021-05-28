© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Unhoused People — And Some Developers — See Advantages In California's Project Homekey

Published May 28, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT

One tool to help with the homelessness crisis in California is gaining traction.

Project Homekey buys up old motels and hotels and turns them into long-term housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Unhouse people have already begun moving into the first projects. And service providers and low-income property developers see advantages in the program.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Saul Gonzalez, co-host of KQED’s “The California Report.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tents for the homeless line a sidewalk in Los Angeles, California on December 17, 2019. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images)
