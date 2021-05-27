COVID-19 Immunity May Last A Lifetime After Vaccine Or Prior Infection, New Study Finds

A new study that focused on the immune response to COVID-19 in patients who contracted mild cases found that antibody production lasts up to a year and may last a lifetime.

Vaccines heighten the antibody response and are crucial in protecting those who developed asymptomatic COVID-19 or never contracted the virus at all, the study finds.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Ali Ellebedy, senior author on the study and professor of pathology and immunology at the Washington University of St. Louis, about his findings.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.