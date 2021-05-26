Sen. Joe Manchin Stands In Way Of Democrats Removing Filibuster

Although Democrats want to get rid of the filibuster, Joe Manchin stands in their way.

The West Virginia Democratic senator has been vocal about keeping the filibuster. But the 50-50 split Senate makes Republican obstruction with the filibuster a serious threat.

Republicans may also use it to block an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks to Andrew Prokop, senior political correspondent for Vox.

