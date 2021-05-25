© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Minneapolis Marks First Anniversary Of George Floyd's Murder By Police

Published May 25, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT

Tuesday makes one year since the murder of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last May, leading to global protests.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Minnesota public radio reporter Jon Collins about the events going on in Minneapolis to mark the anniversary of Floyd’s death.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now