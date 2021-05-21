Latinos Face Barriers To Getting COVID-19 Vaccine In U.S.

Despite being hit harder by the pandemic, Latino Americans have been less likely than white people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. But that’s not because they don’t want it.

A new report by the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that Latinos are more likely to want to get vaccinated as soon as they can, but they face barriers to vaccine access.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Liz Hamel, vice president and director of public opinion and research at the Kaiser Family Foundation, about how vaccine access can be improved for Latino Americans.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

