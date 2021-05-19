European Union Signals U.S. Tourists Will Be Welcome This Summer

The European Union has signaled it will include the U.S. on its non-essential travel list, allowing American tourists once more onto the continent after closing down leisure travel during the pandemic. Airlines are preparing for the summer influx by rehiring staff and opening more routes.

Host Robin Young speaks with Seth Kaplan, Here & Now‘s transportation analyst, about the EU changes.

