Amazon's 'The Underground Railroad' Features Images Of Black Lives And Pain

Amazon drops its new show “The Underground Railroad” on Friday. It’s directed by Barry Jenkins, who directed the Oscar-winning film “Moonlight.”

But while this show also depicts beautiful images of Black people, it also features explicit depictions of violence against them. NPR TV critic Eric Deggans tells us more.

