America's Gun Violence Problem Is Making Police Reform Harder

Mother’s Day weekend was especially bloody with shootings at a birthday party in Colorado Springs, in Times Square, Chicago, Phoenix and Baltimore.

When the pandemic began last year, gun sales soared and gun violence spiked.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Patrick Sharkey, professor of sociology and public affairs at Princeton University, about how gun violence in America makes meaningful police reform more difficult. He wrote about this issue in the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.