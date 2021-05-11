© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Multiple Anti-Transgender Health Care Bills Are Making Their Way Through Texas State Legislature

Published May 11, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT

In Texas, a group of bills seeks to criminalize transgender health care for young people.

One would strip physicians of their license and liability insurance if they performed gender reassignment surgery or prescribed puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Others would charge parents with child abuse if they consented to this kind of care.

Sara Will Ernst of Houston Public Media reports.

