Mortgage Market Cools Off As Many Homeowners Fall Behind On Payments, CFPB Says

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is warning that more homeowners are behind on their mortgages than at any time since the Great Recession. And while the housing market is still hot, rising interest rates mean the mortgage market is cooling off.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” for an update on the unusual housing market amid this pandemic.

