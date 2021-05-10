Colombian Police Use 'Excessive Force' To Crush Popular Protests, UN Agency Says

Police in Colombia are continuing their violent crackdown on protests that have swept the country since last month. Dozens have died in the unrest, which began in response to a tax reform proposal but came to embody the country’s despair over COVID-19, poverty and injustice.

