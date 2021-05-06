WHO Says Waiving Patent Protections For COVID-19 Vaccines Will Save Lives

As COVID-19 infections continue to swell in India and parts of South America, support for patent waivers is growing. President Biden reversed his stance Wednesday, backing the push to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization.

But the pharmaceutical industry is fighting back, saying the move could undermine pandemic response and compromise safety.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Mariângela Batista Galvão Simão, assistant director-general for drug access, vaccines and pharmaceuticals at the World Health Organization.

