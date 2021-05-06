© 2020 Texas Public Radio
How One School Navigated At-Home Therapy For Children With Disabilities

Published May 6, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT

School shutdowns during the pandemic required a lot of parents to try to be teachers. For parents with children who have disabilities, the pandemic has asked them to be speech therapists and occupational therapists.

From member station WLRN, Mia Laurenzo tells us about a small charter school in Miami that was able to arrange those therapies at home for students who needed it the most.

