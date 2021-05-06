Brooklyn Artist Hides Tiny Landscape Paintings Around His Neighborhood For Locals To Find

Artist Steve Wasterval calls himself “The Greenpoint Artist,” a nod to his beloved Brooklyn, New York, neighborhood.

In fact, he loves it so much that he’s taken to painting tiny landscapes of the area and hiding them for locals to find — a significant gesture from someone whose full-sized paintings sell for up to $3,000.

Wasterval joins host Robin Young to talk about the weekly scavenger hunts, the clues and the joy the paintings bring to finders.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

