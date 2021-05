This time last year, COVID-19 testing was one of the few tools that health officials had to monitor and contain the spread of coronavirus. Now, much of the focus has shifted to vaccination efforts — but testing still matters.

Connecticut Public Radio’s Nicole Leonard reports on her time spent at a testing site in Hartford.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.