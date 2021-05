Brazil has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the U.S. The country’s parliament is now probing President Jair Bolsonaro’s response to the pandemic.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR’s Philip Reeves in Rio de Janeiro.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.