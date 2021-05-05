Facebook's Oversight Board Upholds Trump Ban But Criticizes Company's 'Arbitrary' Penalty

Former President Trump will not get his Facebook and Instagram accounts back — at least for now. That’s the ruling Wednesday from the Oversight Board that Facebook set up last year to review its decisions.

The board said Facebook was justified in banning Trump after his posts about the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. But it also said the company imposed an “arbitrary penalty” when it suspended Trump’s accounts indefinitely and ordered Facebook to review the case over the next six months.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Noah Feldman, a professor at Harvard Law School who helped set up the board.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.