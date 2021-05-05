Facebook Oversight Board's Decision On Trump Could Influence Other Social Media Platforms

Facebook’s Oversight Board announced that the company does not have to let former President Donald Trump back on Facebook or Instagram. The decision comes after Facebook suspended Trump indefinitely in January after the social media platform claimed he used his accounts to incite the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The ruling could set a precedent for how other leaders are treated online and how other social media companies will regulate free speech.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR technology correspondent Shannon Bond.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

