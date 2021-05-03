What The Homeless Camping Ban In Austin, Other Local Elections Say About Political Dynamics In Texas

Homeless advocates in Austin, Texas are concerned about how police will implement a ban on public homeless encampments. The ban was previously overturned in some areas by Austin’s city council in 2019, but it’s going to be reinstated next week after 57% of voters over the weekend approved Proposition B.

For more on this and what other local election results say about the political dynamics in Texas, Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Alana Rocha, reporter for The Texas Tribune.

