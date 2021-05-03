As Pace Of Vaccinations Slows, Some Experts Warn U.S. May Never Eradicate COVID-19

More than 40% of American adults are now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number of new COVID-19 cases per day has fallen to its lowest level in more than six months.

The pace of vaccinations is also slowing, however, and that has some experts warning that the U.S. may never eradicate the virus.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jeffrey Shaman, an epidemiologist at Columbia University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

