Nine-year-old Teagan Ellsworth and her 7-year-old brother Leo collect aluminum cans in their Pittsburgh neighborhood. They crush them and bring them to a scrap metal business for recycling.

Andy Kubis of The Allegheny Front joined them on one of their rounds and has this audio postcard.

