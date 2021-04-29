Finally, A Tweet Storm We Look Forward To: A Primer On Spring Bird Songs

Depending on where you live, you may be waking up to a chorus of bird songs. Spring’s the season when migrating birds arrive at their summer destinations and also when male birds sing to attract their mates.

But how do you know which birds you’re hearing?

Host Robin Young talks to Jessie Barry, program manager at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, about the birds to listen for in various regions and what makes them unique.

Listen to the American robin.

Listen to the laughing gull.

Listen to the barred owl.

Listen to the canyon wren.

Listen to the wood thrush.

Listen to the brown thrasher.

Listen to the common nighthawk.

Listen to the ovenbird.

Sounds heard in the audio conversation are courtesy of Macaulay Library at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.