India Reaches 200,000 COVID-19 Deaths As Experts Fear Surge Is Underreported

Published April 28, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT
Health workers attend to COVID-19 patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a covid care centre in New Delhi on April 28, 2021. (Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images)
India has crossed 200,000 deaths from COVID-19 amid a devastating second surge in the virus.

Daily coronavirus infections have crossed 360,000, as the hospital systems and funeral services are overwhelmed. But experts fear that the true extent of the surge is dramatically under-reported.

Host Robin Young speaks with Ramanan Laxminarayan, the director and founder of the Center of Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy, about his view of the surge from New Delhi.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

