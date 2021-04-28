© 2020 Texas Public Radio
FDA Considers Banning Menthol Cigarettes

Published April 28, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT

The Food and Drug Administration estimates nearly 20 million Americans smoke menthol cigarettes. And on Thursday, the FDA will consider banning the product, which contributed to 378,000 premature deaths between 1980 to 2018.

Here & Now‘s talks with Nicholas Florko, a Washington correspondent for our partners at STAT, about efforts to ban menthol cigarettes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

