European Union Poised To Accept Fully Vaccinated Travelers By This Summer

Fully vaccinated Americans will be able to travel to the European Union this summer.

The resident of the European Commission says all 27 EU member states are expected to accept travelers who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about what Americans can expect when they travel this summer.

