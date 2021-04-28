Biden's To Focus On American Families In 1st Joint Address To Congress

President Biden has a tough sell ahead of him Wednesday night when he addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time. It’s an annual tradition for presidents, and Biden plans to make his mark by pitching an ambitious plan to make the economy fairer, focusing on American families.

But after already getting Congress on board this year with a massive COVID-19 relief bill and now trying to get an infrastructure deal passed, even some Democrats are concerned about the cost of Biden’s new American Families Plan.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Domenico Montanaro about what he’ll be listening for during the address.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

