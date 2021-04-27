The Financial Fallout Of Losing Family Members To COVID-19

For some families, losing a loved one to COVID-19 is more than an emotional blow — it also takes a financial toll.

A new federal program offers reimbursement for the cost of burying a family member felled by COVID-19, but Marisa Taylor says it’s not enough.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Taylor, who lost both of her parents last April and is now struggling to cover the rent for her family’s apartment in the Bronx. Taylor’s story first appeared in MISSING THEM, a project by the nonprofit news outlet THE CITY to remember every New Yorker lost to COVID-19.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

