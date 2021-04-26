What Does Biden's Climate Goal Mean For Coal In The U.S.?

President Biden said last week that he wants to cut U.S. emissions in half based on 2005 levels by the end of the decade. Getting there could mean retiring most or all of the nation’s coal-fired power plants.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mark Thurber, associate director of the Program on Energy and Sustainable Development at Stanford University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.