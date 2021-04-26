Michigan COVID-19 Outbreak Sends Younger Population To The Emergency Room

As the U.S. rate of coronavirus vaccinations slows down, several states are seeing new outbreaks of the more contagious variants of the virus. Michigan has the highest new caseloads, and younger populations are driving the infection rates upward.

Host Robin Young speaks with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist in Michigan and former executive director of the Detroit Health Department, about the new surge.

