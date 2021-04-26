© 2020 Texas Public Radio
How Apple's New Privacy Changes Will Affect Consumers

Published April 26, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT

Apple will begin rolling out new privacy settings Monday for its iOS operating system. The update is designed to limit advertisers’ ability to track iPhone users’ activity across apps, and it could have major repercussions for businesses.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios, about the changes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

