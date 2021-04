After Alex Trebek died last year from pancreatic cancer after hosting 37 seasons of “Jeopardy!,” the trivia show has been a revolving door of guest hosts.

Katie Couric, Dr. Oz and Aaron Rodgers have all hosted, and now a fan petition has brought former “Reading Rainbow” host LeVar Burton to the host’s podium.

