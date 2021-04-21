© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Musician Distracts Himself During 1st Time Paragliding

Published April 21, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A musician in Turkey was all set to go paragliding for the first time, but he was pretty nervous. A friend suggested he find a way to distract himself. He thought that sounds like a good idea, so he brought along his violin.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIOLIN PLAYING)

MARTIN: Seriously, he's just playing away as he soars through the sky. It's safe to say he conquered his fear. He already signed up to do it again. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition