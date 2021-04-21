© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Minnesota State Rep. Reflects On The Job Ahead Post-Chauvin Verdict

Published April 21, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT

As the nation awaits the sentencing of convicted murderer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, police reform advocates are thinking about what impact the verdict may have on legislative efforts going forward.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley checks in with Minnesota state Rep. John Thompson, whose activism on the issue has been fueled in part by the police shooting death of his friend Philando Castile.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now