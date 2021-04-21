16-Year-Old Ma'Khia Bryant Fatally Shot By Columbus Police

A Black teenager was fatally shot by a police officer outside her home in Columbus, Ohio, after she called the police for help.

The Columbus Police Department released an edited version of body camera footage and said Ma’Khia Bryant was holding a knife and attempting to stab two girls. But many details remain unclear.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Jo Ingles, reporter for Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau, about the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

