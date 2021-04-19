Weary Nation Hits Hopeful COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone

After a year of unprecedented change and shared trauma, America has hit a hopeful milestone in the pandemic. The government says half of all adults in the U.S. have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination and more than 32% are fully vaccinated.

State-by-state, however, there is still a patchwork of success and struggle in the rollout.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.