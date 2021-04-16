Turning To Social Media For 'Trauma Sharing'

The killing of Daunte Wright as the Derek Chauvin trial continues has been dominating the news this week. It’s clear that some people are turning to social media to process their emotions around the news.

But those conversations have also evolved to touch on overall gun violence in America and the trauma that many are feeling.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English, who helps analyze culture and conversations on social media.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

