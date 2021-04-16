© 2020 Texas Public Radio
New Maine Residents Who Arrived During Pandemic May Help Reverse State's Population Decline

Published April 16, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT

The number of people moving to the state of Maine rose sharply in 2020. Many were fleeing dense urban areas and lured by the prospect of working from home.

Fred Bever of Maine Public Radio looks at how these COVID-19 refugees have upended the state’s housing market and may help reverse Maine’s long-running population decline.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

