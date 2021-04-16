Investigation Underway After Video Is Released Of 13 Year Old Shot By Chicago Police

As the country awaits a verdict in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, and presses for details and justice following the nearby police shooting of Daunte Wright, a new graphic video has surfaced from Chicago.

It shows 13-year-old Adam Toledo being chased through an alley by a police officer before being shot in the chest as he raised his hands in the air. An investigation is underway.

We check in with WBEZ’s Chip Mitchell who is covering the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.