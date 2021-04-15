© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Disagrees With Biden's Afghan Plan

Published April 15, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT

There’s mixed reaction to President Biden’s plan to end the war in Afghanistan this year. Supporters say it’s time to stop a war that started in 2001. But critics say the U.S. should not leave with the country still unstable and the Taliban resurgent.

Host Robin Young speaks with a critic, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, Democrat from New Hampshire.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now