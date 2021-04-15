Biden Imposes Sanctions On Russia For Election Interference, Cyber Hacking

The Biden administration announced the first major sanctions targeting the Russian economy in years. The measures come as a response to the Kremlin’s cyber-espionage campaign against the U.S. and its efforts to influence the presidential election.

After June 14, U.S. financial institutions will be barred from trading bonds used by the Russian government, among other measures.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with William Pomeranz, deputy director of the Kennan Institute at the Wilson Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

