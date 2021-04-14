© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kansas Latino Leaders Try To Overcome Vaccine Hesitancy In Community

Published April 14, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT

Latinos in the U.S. are less likely to have received the COVID-19 vaccine than any other racial or ethnic group, according to an analysis of data by the Kaiser Family Foundation. Efforts are being made to educate Latino communities in southwestern Kansas about vaccine safety.

David Condos of Kansas News Service has the story.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now