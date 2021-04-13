What's Next For Amazon Employees After Failed Alabama Union Drive

What’s next for the labor movement after workers at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama voted against forming a union on Friday?

The union that sought to organize them is filing an appeal, and similar efforts at unionizing other Amazon employees elsewhere in the country continue. But the Alabama workers’ rejection of a union dealt a major blow to efforts to organize workers at the country’s second-largest private employer.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jason Del Rey, senior correspondent at Recode.

