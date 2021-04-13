Presidential Leadership During Racial Strife

President Biden has called for “peace and calm” in the wake of the fatal police shooting of a Black man. Daunte Wright died just a few miles away from the courtroom where a former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is on trial for killing George Floyd last year.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University, about how presidents deal with periods of racial tension.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.