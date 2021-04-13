Minneapolis Co-Op For Black Artists Promotes Healing Amid Continued Trauma

The killing of Daunte Wright, just miles away from where George Floyd died, shocked the nation Sunday night. In response, one artists’ co-op in the Minneapolis community opened its doors to promote healing in a safe space.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Keno Evol, founder of Black Table Arts, about using art to heal from trauma and propel change.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.