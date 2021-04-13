Federal Agencies Recommend A Pause In Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have called for a pause in Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine distribution. This announcement comes after six recipients of the vaccine developed a rare blood clot disorder within two weeks of getting the shot.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks about what this interruption means with Dr. Peter Hotez, co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine.

