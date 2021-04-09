Collapse Of Arecibo Telescope Crushing Blow To Space Science, Puerto Ricans

When the world-renowned Arecibo telescope collapsed in December, it was a major setback to astronomers around the world and to the island of Puerto Rico, where it inspired generations of young scientists.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks to Daniel Alarcón, New Yorker writer and executive producer of NPR’s “Radio Ambulante,” about what the Arecibo observatory meant to science and to Puerto Ricans.

