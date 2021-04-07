19,000-Foot Volcanoes Are Back Drop For One Runner's Latest Challenge

Tyler Andrews is used to making running news.

In 2019, the 30 year old clocked the fastest known running time on the 40-mile Salkantay Inca Trail through the Andes. Most hikers do it in four days — it took him just over six hours. Andrews has also run in the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials and holds records for the fastest marathon and 50k runs on the treadmill.

Now he takes on his biggest challenge of all, aiming to clock the fastest known running times up 10 of the most challenging mountains and volcanoes in South America. His list includes Ecuador’s 19,300-foot Cotopaxi volcano and Chile’s Ojos Del Salado. He’s also raising money for the Chaski Foundation, a running charity that helps disadvantaged communities.

He joins host Robin Young from Ecuador to talk about the new challenge.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

