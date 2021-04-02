Employment Rates Climb As Employers Add 916,000 Jobs

A recent employment report reveals a boost in hiring last month as employers added 916,000 jobs. While the number represents a gradual return after the economy plunged during the onset of the pandemic, Wall Street is concerned the job growth will instead cause an inflation spike.

