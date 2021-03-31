Pfizer Vaccine Data Shows 100% Effectiveness In Kids 12 To 15

Pfizer and its vaccine partner BioNTech are reporting its Phase 3 trial for adolescents ages 12 to 15 has demonstrated 100% effectiveness. In other words, none of the young teens who got two doses of the shot contracted the coronavirus, while members of the placebo group did.

The data has not yet been peer reviewed but marks the first step toward getting middle school-aged students vaccinated.

Host Peter O’Dowd talks to Dr. Peter Hotez, a pediatrician and co-director of the Center for Vaccine Development at Texas Children’s Hospital.

